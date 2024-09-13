New community event hopes to bring life to Robstown's downtown area

ROBSTOWN, TX — 'Market on Main' is a new community event that offers vendors and Robstown residents alike a chance to do something new every Friday night.

Patricia and Gilbert Zapata are the owners of Main Street Sweets and Drinks Downtown, and are also the community organizers that started Market on Main.

The event takes place on 517 E Main St. to in Robstown. The purpose was to encourage community vendors to come out and showcase their talents, as well give something to do to Robstown residents.

“They were hanging out, they were talking, they were lauging, they were hugging each other, they were talking to people they haven’t seen in months, and years," Gilbert and Patricia Zapata said. “And that’s what we want, we want to be able to continue that community here. You know even if its for a couple of hours every week, that is what we want to continue.”

Friday, Sept. 13 will be the second-ever Market on Main, taking place from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be 12 vendors, which is double compared to the previous Market on Main, and the hope is to make this event keep growing.

Some of the things to expect to see are at least one food truck a week, as well as local handmade crafts and baked goods.

The Seafood Shack food truck was a popular destination for hungry Robstown residents who attended the first Market on Main. 'Roamin' Italy' will be the next food truck to be a part of this event.

Patricia and Gilbert Zapata Seafood shack was one of the popular destinations for Robstown residents that was a part of the first Market on Main event.

“Robstown has a lot of talent. It’s so nice and rewarding, because you get to know new people, new customers, prospective customers from surrounding areas.” Hilda Medrano, the owner of La Blue Bonnet Shack said.

The event aims to not only give Robstown residents something to do. Its also there for residents of surrounding areas, especially those that may not want to travel as far to attend the Art Walk, which is held the first Friday of every month.

“We had customers that bought from vendors here, that were coming from Rockport, Calallen and Annaville, and thats what we want to get. People from surrounding Robstown to come in, have a bite to eat, pick up something to drink and some of the crafts that our local artists put together," Gilbert Zapata said.

Gilbert and Patricia Zapata hope to add more to this event such as live music, entertainment, and activities for children. If you would like to become a vendor for this event, you can click here.