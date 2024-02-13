Neil Young and Crazy Horse announce first tour in 10 years in support of new album

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Neil Young fans, listen up: He and Crazy Horse are hitting the road for the first time in a decade.

Neil Young & Crazy Horse were set to hit the road in 2020 before the pandemic derailed those plans, reported Variety. Prior to that would-be road trip, the group hadn’t toured extensively in the U.S. since 2014, making this news a pretty major announcement.

It’s also big news considering many fans weren’t sure Young would tour again, ever. After the pandemic put the kibosh on the 2020 tour, Young expressed concern about returning to live show environments even after COVID lockdown restrictions lifted. And years earlier, in 2002, Young told The New Yorker he didn’t want to tour again unless he could do it in an environmentally responsible way.

Fortunately, he has returned to touring in small ways, performing a solo acoustic tour in 2023 as well as playing a select few live shows with Crazy Horse. But the just-announced tour is by far the biggest, set to take place in amphitheaters across North America. See the full tour dates below:

4/24-25: San Diego at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

4/27: Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

5/01: Austin, Texas at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

5/02: Dallas at Dos Equis Pavilion

5/05: Huntsville, Alabama at Orion Amphitheater

5/07: Atlanta at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

5/08: Franklin, Tennessee at FirstBank Amphitheater

5/11: Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live

5/12: Camden, New Jersey at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

5/14: Queens, New York at Forest Hills Stadium

5/17: Mansfield, Massachusetts at Xfinity Center

5/18: Bridgeport, Connecticut at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

5/20: Toronto at Budweiser Stage

5/22: Clarkston, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre

5/23: Chicago at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Dubbed the Love Earth tour, the 16-date tour will span San Diego (April 24-25) to Chicago (May 23), reported Variety, promoting the release of a new Neil Young & Crazy Horse album titled ““Fu##in’ Up.” The record will see a limited release on April 20 for Record Store Day followed by a wide release to all formats on April 26. The album is being billed as a retrospective of sorts, featuring songs from the band’s past recorded live in 2023, per Variety.

Of the new album, Young said in a statement, “In the spirit it’s offered… made this for the Horse lovers. I can’t stop it. The horse is runnin’. What a ride we have. I don’t want to mess with the vibe. I am so happy to have this to share.”

Tickets are available now via Neil Young Archives presale and go on sale to the general public Friday, February 16 at 10 a.m. ET on Live Nation.

