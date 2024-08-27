Naval Health Clinic dedicates part of clinic, outdoor garden to 91-year-old veteran

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Coastal Bend veteran is being honored for his numerous years of service in the Navy in a unique fashion - by establishing an outdoor garden.

Donald E. Mason was born in 1933 and enlisted in the military in 1950. He served 26 years in the Navy and retired as a Master Chief Hospital Corpsman.

Tony Jaramillo

But 91-year-old Mason’s military journey made a stop in a familiar place in 1952, right here at NAS-CC.

"I reported in and the Chief said, 'Well since you were at sea for a year, you’ll spend the rest of your enlistment here at the hospital," Mason said.

Mason’s military decorations include the Navy Cross, Purple Heart, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Navy Commendation Medal and more.

"Oh. Too many to count," Mason said.

Mason’s Navy Cross citation reads that:

"In action against enemy aggressor force in Korea in 1952, Hospitalman Mason displayed unbelievable courage and professional skill in performance of his duties under heavy enemy fire..."

"Although painfully wounded himself and temporarily blinded by the searing flash burns of an enemy concussion grenade which exploded directly in front of him," Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer Tousseau said. "He steadfastly continued to render medical treatment to other casualties."

Now, a piece of the Naval Health Clinic, where his journey began in Corpus Christi, will be dedicated to him. Now to be called the HMCM ‘Don Mason Crew’s Lounge and Garden." Mason himself said he looks forward to visiting the Donald Mason Garden for years to come.

Sharon Mason, Don Mason's wife explained how proud she is of her husband.

"I am so proud of him. Everything that he has accomplished. But to be recognized like this is extraordinary," she said.

Tony Jaramillo

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.