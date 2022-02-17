Poland has a growing role amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

Poland is preparing for a possible wave of American citizens to arrive, fleeing Ukraine as the situation there remains precarious.

More American paratroopers left Fort Bragg Monday and are among the nearly 5,000 infantry brigade soldiers the Pentagon has sent to Poland so far.

Their deployment comes as uncertainty builds in and around Ukraine about what Russia will do.

Russian President Vladimir Putin insists Russia has no plans to invade.

Moments before meeting the German Chancellor, Putin claimed he would pull some Russian units away from the border.

Earlier this week, Russia released video claiming it shows some of its troops returning to their bases. Newsy cannot independently verify its authenticity or where and when the footage was taken.

But the claim that Russia is currently drawing down forces appears to be at odds with new satellite images from Maxar, showing Russian military activity has increased along Ukraine's eastern border.

The images show several large deployments of attack helicopters, ground-attack aircraft and even fighter jets, all moving closer to Ukraine with more ground forces. An estimated 130,000 Russian troops are now stationed near Ukraine.

Russia's claims of retreat drew a rebuke from NATO on Thursday. They claimed the country of disseminating "disinformation" by saying it was returning some troops to bases.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is in Europe.

He's meeting with other defense ministers and presidents as Russia's biggest military foe, the NATO alliance, prepares to meet.

Austin is also expected to meet with U.S. forces in Poland.

This story was originally published by Jason Bellini for Newsy.

