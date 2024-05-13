Watch Now
National First Responder Training Complex to host First Responder Junior Camp

Naidy Escobar
Posted at 1:12 PM, May 13, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The National First Responder Training Complex will be hosting its 2nd annual First Responder Junior Camp.

This camp will allow the juniors to experience real-life emergency response training for an entire week. They will receive a CPR certification by the last day of camp.

The participants will have hands on experience that will allow them to get a feel of what it's like be a first responder.

There is a $50 fee, lunch will be provided throughout the entire week and a t-shirt will be provided the first day of camp. This camp is available for 9th-12th graders who are interested in becoming life saviors.

The camp will begin June 10-14 from 9-2 p.m. It will consist of Fire, EMS, HAZMAT, Rescue, and Extrication. Activities, competitions will all take place.

If you would like to sign up cilck here.

