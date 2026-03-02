Mr. Gatti's Pizza in Portland announces opening date

PORTLAND, Texas — Mr. Gatti's Pizza, the popular southern pizza chain, has announced the opening date for its new Portland location.

Located at 1580 US-181, the restaurant will open its doors to the public on Monday, March 2. According to the restaurant's social media, their hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays, and until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Originally opened in September 1964 as The Pizza Place in Stephenville, Texas, Mr. Gattis Pizza has been satisfying pizza cravings for almost 60 years.

In 1969, the first Mr. Gatti’s Pizza opened in Austin and was named as a tribute to founder James Eure's wife’s maiden name.

Over the years, Mr. Gatti’s Pizza has continued to grow and expand to over 90 locations across the southeastern United States.

Corpus Christi's Southside had a Mr. Gatti's restaurant for 12 years until it closed in 2016. The Portland location broke ground last April.

"One thing we liked about Mr. Gatti's is it's family-focused," owner Jeff Gleinig said at the time. "It's going to be a great place to bring the family together and have some fun in a safe environment."

Gleinig and his wife, Kristie, are Portland natives. They own another Mr. Gatti's location in Clear Lake, near Houston.

