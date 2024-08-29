Mosquito tests positive for West Nile virus in Banquete

BANQUETE, TEXAS — Officials with the city of Banquete have been notified of a mosquito pool that tested positive for West Nile virus on Aug. 28.

According to a press release from Nueces County, the infected mosquito was found in the area of the Banquete Community Center.

Residents of the area are encouraged to take the following precautions:



Use mosquito repellant containing DEET

Dress in long-sleeved shirts and pants

Avoid outside activities at dawn or dusk when mosquitoes are most active

Drain any standing water to eliminate breeding

The Nueces County Vector Control is spraying outside the city limits of Banquete and will continue to monitor the mosquito pools.

