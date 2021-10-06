DWYM: Are those cheap iPhone 13 deals really that good?

Apple is warning customers about possible delays getting the new iPhone 13, due to computer chip and camera parts shortages.

Despite that, some cell carriers are already offering the new phone for almost nothing.

If someone offered you a free iPhone 13, many of us would shrug it off these days, figuring it was some sort of scam.

But believe it or not, some of these offers are pretty good!

Free iPhones - iPhones for zero dollars!

The ads are everywhere right now for Apple's new iPhone 13.

But how can a carrier give away an $800 phone for nothing?

Of course, they can't, but CNET says you shouldn’t just toss these offers from AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile.

They want your business, or continued business, and are truly giving you a big discount on the new phone.

CNET explains it all depends on your trade in: you must have a recent iPhone X, 11, or 12 in good working condition.

And you must have an unlimited data package, with a 36-month installment plan so you will pay, or not pay, for it over three years.

But from the doesn’t that stink file ...

All the extras that make that free phone anything but free.

Activation fee? $30 to $50.

Tax? $10.

Case and screen protector? $40.

That's $100, and that stinks.

But if you want the newest phone, CNET says these early promo deals are the best you'll find for awhile.

Obviously no one is simply going to hand you a new iPhone 13, completely free.

But these promotional deals can still be worthwhile, so you don’t waste your money.