Watch
Money

Actions

Dollar-store chains seeing changing demographics

Pandemic, inflation bringing higher-income shoppers to stores
items.[0].image.alt
KRIS file photo.
Changing clientele at dollar-chain stores during pandemic.<br/>
Changing clientele at dollar-chain stores during pandemic
Posted at 1:23 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 14:23:55-05

As inflation continues to soar and prices hike, more Americans are "barking up" the dollar tree.

Dollar General has made tremendous gains among middle-income shoppers over the course of the pandemic.

The company's CEO said its core consumer previously had a household income of about $40,000 a year or less.

But the company's new higher-income shopper is in the $60,000 to $75,000 range, with some netting as much as $100,000.

Dollar Tree and Five Below have reported similar shopping trends.

Both companies have teamed up with Instacart to accommodate higher-income shoppers.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School because of inclement weather

State of Education