Watch
MoneyConsumer

Actions

Procter & Gamble issues voluntary recall of aerosol hair products

items.[0].videoTitle
Procter &amp; Gamble is recalling more than 30 aerosol spray products, including dry shampoo and conditioners, due to concerns over the levels of cancer-causing benzene in those items.
Procter & Gamble issues voluntary recall of aerosol hair products
Posted at 10:50 AM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 11:52:33-05

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Procter & Gamble is recalling more than 30 aerosol spray products, including dry shampoo and conditioners.

The recall is due to concerns over the levels of the chemical benzene, which is known to cause cancer.

Products from the brands Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences and Waterless products are included in the recall.

The FDA hasn't received any reports of adverse effects, but the company is pulling the products just to be safe.

For a full list of the recalled products go to FDA's website here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School because of inclement weather

State of Education