Little Caesars launching vegan pepperoni in select cities

Plant-based pepperoni is now an available topping at Little Caesar's locations in certain cities.

“Planteroni delivers a plant-based version of the delicious flavor of America’s most popular pizza topping, and you need to taste it to believe it,” Jeff Klein, Chief Marketing Officer at Little Caesars told VegNews. “This product is really going to surprise and delight our customers.”

The new "Planteroni Pizza" is available at select locations in the cities and suburbs of Los Angeles, New York City, Miami, San Francisco, Portland, Oregon, and Detroit.

According to Chewboom, the Planteroni Pizza is available on a pizza at the suggested price of $8.49, but it is also available as part of the Slices-N-Sticks option, consisting of half Planteroni Pizza and half cheesy breadsticks for $8.

The plant-based pepperoni comes from a company called Field Roast and is available as a topping on any custom pizza.

Chewboom says it is the first pepperoni alternative on the market to be made with pea protein, not soy, and is made with fresh spices including whole pieces of fennel, cracked black pepper, garlic and paprika. Check out the ingredients and nutritional facts for the pepperoni product here.

It is important to note that the pizza itself is not vegan, just the Field Roast pepperoni.