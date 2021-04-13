DWYM: Beware scams after your COVID-19 shot

As you get your COVID-19 vaccine, be on the lookout for an email message about your shot.

But is it legitimate?

Consumer reporter John Matarese has a warning, so you don’t waste your money.

If you are like many people, you may have received your COVID-19 vaccine, or may have an appointment to get it soon.

If so: beware!

Scammers may soon target you.

Jack and Renee Grady were thrilled to get their second Pfizer vaccine shot a few weeks ago.

That evening they got an email from Pfizer.

"It just happened on the day she got her second vaccine," Jack said.

They figured it was a follow-up to her shot.

"It said Pfizer study on the top, opinion survey, you can earn money."

But jack and his wife got suspicious: they hadn't heard of Pfizer giving out money.

Good thing they questioned it, because the Better Business Bureau is now issuing a scam alert about these surveys.

"They follow what's happening in the news and vaccines are a very hot topic right now we know," the BBB's Sara Kemerer told us.

Kemerer says any survey from Pfizer, Astra Zeneca or Moderna are most likely scams.

She tells me victims are asked to give a credit card.

"And of course the victim's cards were charged not only once, but multiple times," she said.

It’s similar to past survey scams involving Walmart and other stores.

The Grady's are glad they took a closer look and discovered a strange return address.

"You take that second look and find out who sent it and deleted the phony Pfizer survey.,"

Remember: none of the vaccine makers are handing out cash.

So don’t waste your money.

