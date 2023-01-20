M&M’s has a new white chocolate strawberry shake flavor

It’s officially time to start stocking up on Valentine’s Day candy, and this year, that includes a new M&M’s flavor.

New M&M’s White Chocolate Strawberry Shake features strawberry shake-flavored white chocolate covered in crunchy Valentine’s Day-themed candy shells of pink, red and green. You can find the new flavor in stores nationwide now through Valentine’s Day for between $3.48-$4.49 per 7.44-ounce bag.

Mars, Inc.

The new flavor is a part of M&M’s Valentine’s Day collection, which also includes gift boxes, personalized candies and even non-edible gifts like these cozy socks featuring images of the candy.

Other Valentine’s Day treats are also hitting stores right now, including new Hershey’s Kisses Chocolate Dipped Strawberry, heart-shaped Ding Dongs, strawberry Donettes, Funfetti Valentine’s cake mix and frosting, Sour Patch Kids black raspberry hearts and Halo Top’s Raspberry White Chip ice cream.

Oh, and don’t forget Reese’s Peanut Butter Hearts. You can even grab a bag of Reese’s Pink Peanut Butter Hearts, which taste the same but are colored pink for an extra sprinkling of Valentine’s Day love.

For dinner, you’ll find heart-shaped chicken nuggets from Tyson, which are back for a limited time. Made with chicken raised with no antibiotics, the nuggets are shaped like hearts, breaded and fully cooked. They can be made in an oven, air fryer or, if you’re short on time, the microwave.

If you’re looking for Valentine’s Day gifts for your loved ones or friends, Starbucks just launched a collection of drinkware that includes cold cups and ceramic tumblers with heart designs or bright pink and red hues.

Bath & Body Works also has dozens of gifts from candles and body products to accessories that are perfect for the occasion. Pick up this sparkly hearts candle holder, Strawberry Pound Cake fragrance mist or a Bubbly Rosé 3-wick candle that has fragrance notes of sparkling rosé, blood orange and cranberry juice.

How will you be celebrating Valentine’s Day this year?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.