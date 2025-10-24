Military personnel & families seek help from Kingsville pantries

Local food banks are reporting a sharp increase in requests for help as the federal government shutdown continues, affecting families, retirees, and military personnel in the area.

Neighborhood News Reporter Tyrese Boone spoke to food banks about how they’re responding to the growing need.

Steve Martinez, director of the Salvation Army in Kingsville at 1727 E Carlos Truan Blvd, says the organization has seen a noticeable increase in calls since the shutdown began.

“We have military people call us… we love what they do — they serve our country, and whatever we can do to serve back to them, we're here to serve them,” Martinez said. Many callers are government employees who are not currently receiving paychecks due to the shutdown, as well as retirees and everyday workers worried about how they will cover basic expenses.

“They're not sure what's going to happen next month….some families were saying we're not going to get food assistance — and I told them, if you need help, come. We'll do whatever it takes,” Martinez added.

The Salvation Army partners with other local food pantries, including B.T. Church at 1900 Brahma Blvd, to help meet the growing need.

Volunteers at B.T. Church say their doors are open to anyone in need.

“Anybody that's having any type of financial crisis can come to us while they don't have the income — because without an income you do qualify, even if you don't have SNAP,” said volunteer Patty Burton.

Both the Salvation Army and B.T. Church have partnered with Coastal Bend Bank to distribute household applications for USDA foods.

Families with no income, limited income, or those receiving SNAP, EBT, or SSI benefits can apply and receive food if needed.

“Come by and check. If we can help in any way, we will,” Burton added.

Local food banks say donations are crucial to meeting the growing demand. Small contributions go a long way in keeping shelves stocked and ensuring families in need have access to food.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!