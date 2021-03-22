Russian President Vladimir Putin says he will get a coronavirus vaccine shot on Tuesday

(Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Posted at 10:17 AM, Mar 22, 2021

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says he will get a coronavirus vaccine shot on Tuesday.

