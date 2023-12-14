Mazoch family gets the whole community involved in Christmas lights display

Mazoch Family from Padre Island

Huge Christmas light display in their yard every year

Stared 'community tree' tradition in 2020

James Mazoch and his family have been putting up a massive Christmas lights and decorations display in their front yard for about fifteen years now. Every November, Mazoch and his brother work tirelessly for three to four weeks to set up the display.

During the pandemic three years ago, the Mazoch's came up with a socially distanced idea to bring people together during the holidays.

They set up 'community trees' in their yard where they encouraged anyone to stop by and drop off any kind of personal Christmas ornament that represented some aspect of their story.

Over the years, the Mazochs have saved these ornaments that people have dropped off and put them on display for the years to follow. They got so many ornaments, that Mazoch had to keep making new trees for each year.

People have contributed so many unique ornaments. Some from other countries, some made out of bottles and shoes.

This year, he set up three large wooden trees with hooks, so there's plenty of room for people to drop their custom ornaments off.

"People will come by, kids will come by, and they’ll actually leave ornaments. They’ll sign their name on the back of it or on the front of it and we just place them on there," Mazoch said. "They really enjoyed it because they felt like they were part of our Christmas Display.”

The reason the Mazoch's started this tradition was to invite everyone in the community to get involved in their big Christmas display.

"It’s just a wholesome Christmas feeling so people you know, are getting involved in the community," Mazoch said.

Mazoch and his family plan to fill up the 2023 trees and continue this tradition for years to come.

“I’m glad that people do come by and really enjoy it," Mazoch said. "That’s the whole part of Christmas. Really enjoying the season, enjoying other people, and meeting and doing things. So this is, I think, a good part in Christmas, to do something different."

