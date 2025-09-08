Mathis Police are investigating an accidental shooting that left a Mathis teen dead

Mathis Police are looking into the accidental shooting that left a 14-year-old dead.

According to Mathis Chief Guillermo "Willie" Figueroa, Deshoune Pope was at his friend's home on the 800 block of Olivo Street when he got a hold of a gun and shot himself in the eye Saturday.

Stephanie Black, shooting victim's mother

Emergency crews took Pope to the hospital, where he died.

Figueroa said investigators don't know how Pope got hold of the gun, and no charges have been filed in connection with this shooting.

When asked if charges could be filed in this case, Figueroa only said the case is still under investigation.

Pope was a freshman at Mathis High School.

