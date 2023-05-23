Man killed after helping ducks cross intersection

Police in California say a man was fatally struck last week as he assisted ducks attempting to cross a road. The man was identified by family members as 41-year-old Casey Rivara.

The incident occurred on the evening of May 18, police said in a press release. The teenage driver remained at the scene until help arrived. The teen has not been charged.

The man was in the middle of an intersection, Rocklin Police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 12-year-old identified as William was in a car stopped in the intersection and saw the incident.

"He got out of the car and was shooing the ducks and everyone was clapping because he was being really nice," William told KCRA-TV.

"He helped them get up over the curb because all the little baby duckies were having trouble and then he walked in front of our car," William added.

Rivara's wife, Angel Chow, acknowledged the outpouring of support in a Facebook post.

“We have been deeply touched by the overwhelming love and support we've received for Casey Rivara and our family in these past few days,” Chow said. “We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to all of you for the kind messages and gestures of kindness. It's truly humbling to hear how Casey has positively impacted your lives, and we're extremely grateful for that.”

According to multiple wildlife experts, a human should not put themselves in danger to assist wildlife cross a road.

“You can help by waving at drivers to alert them to the birds,” ask passersby with pets or children to keep back,” the Toronto Wildlife Centre said. “Keep a safe distance, and try to gently steer the birds in the direction of the closest pond, stream, river, or lake.”

“Remember that crossing roads is a fact of life for urban wild animals, and one of many skills the babies need to learn from their parents,” the Toronto Wildlife Centre added.

