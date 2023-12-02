Macaulay Culkin get emotional during Hollywood Walk of Fame speech

Macaulay Culkin gave an emotional speech Friday as he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, three decades after he became a household name from the movie "Home Alone."

The 43-year-old was joined by friends and family, including his partner Brenda Song and their two boys.

"I'd like to thank Brenda. You are absolutely everything," Culkin said. " You're my champion. You're the only person happier for me today than I am. You're not only the best woman I've ever known, you're the best person I've ever known."

His on-screen mom, Catherine O'Hara, also gave a speech during the ceremony after the two shared an emotional hug.

""'Home Alone' was, is and always will be a beloved global sensation. The reason families all over the world can't let a year go by without watching and loving 'Home Alone' together is because of Macaulay Culkin," O'Hara said.

Culkin thanked his former co-star with another embrace and concluded with an iconic line from the beloved holiday movie: "I just wanna say Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals."

