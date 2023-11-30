Lori Vallow Daybell booked into Arizona jail on murder charges

Lori Vallow Daybell has been booked into a Maricopa County jail, according to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office records.

Vallow Daybell arrived in Maricopa County from Idaho overnight and was booked into jail on two first-degree murder charges early Thursday morning, officials said.

Earlier this year, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs sent a request to have Vallow Daybell extradited to Arizona following her trial in Idaho.

Vallow Daybell was found guilty in May of killing her two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, her fifth husband's previous wife.

Vallow Daybell was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences. After she was found guilty, she was indicted in Arizona for a second time. Authorities allege she conspired to kill her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux. Vallow Daybell was previously charged in Arizona in a separate felony case after a grand jury indicted her in 2021 for conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

Vallow Daybell made her initial appearance in front of a Maricopa County judge early Thursday morning. During the appearance, she inquired about how the two cases would be handled, how many attorneys would be appointed, and when she would be able to speak with them.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said Thursday that while Vallow Daybell is in their custody, she will be kept in isolation because it is a high-profile case.

Her next court appearance is set to take place on Dec. 7.

