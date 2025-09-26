Local foundation offers comprehensive support for South Texas students

KINGSVILLE, Texas — A Kingsville-based organization is providing comprehensive support to help local residents overcome poverty through education and achieve their long-term dreams.

The Dream Come True Foundation South Texas serves individuals in Kleberg, Kenedy, Jim Wells and Brooks counties, offering more than traditional scholarship assistance. The program provides education funding, mentoring, financial assistance, and access to community partnerships for participants known as "dream achievers."

Englan Olivarez Vela, who has been with the foundation for six months, first started college in 2005, when she had a 6-month-old daughter. However, she was unable to continue her studies at the time. Now, she is pursuing a bachelor's degree in general studies.

"I always wanted my bachelor's, I always wanted to show my children that I can do it and just better myself," Vela said.

As a part-time student who works, Vela was concerned about covering educational expenses without access to traditional financial aid.

"How was I gonna pay for books, how am I gonna pay for parking… this foundation has really just helped me to be able to pay for those things that we take for granted sometimes," Vela said.

Judy Colston, president of the Dream Come True Foundation South Texas, said, they are not just a scholarship program, they are an outreach.

"If they need a computer, if they need help with their rent, if they have a health issue, if their car breaks down, we can help them with that," Colston said.

According to the organization, they invest an average of $7,137 per Dream Achiever annually. They added that 88% of students are employed within six months of graduation or are pursuing an advanced degree.

Caitlin Mixon, program services and administrative assistant for the foundation, described the organization's mission.

"We want you to dream, we want you to have hope, we want you to know that where you are is not where you have to stay. That the trajectory can be greater, that you can accomplish more," Mixon said.

For Vela, the foundation's support has made her educational dreams possible.

"This has always been a dream of mine to be able to go back to college to get my bachelors and they're helping me do that," Vela said.

The deadline to apply to become a dream achiever is October 1st. Click here for the application.

To become a mentor for a dream achiever, click here.

For more information on the overall foundation, click here.

