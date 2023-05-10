Local food trucks join the Buc Days festivities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Buc Days is a time of music, rides and now food trucks.

This year, the Buc Days Festival allowed several local food truck vendors, serving sweet treats like churros and Italian ice, to be part of the festivities.

Carrie Smith is the owner of Carrie's Grill & Treats LLC and she said that she is excited to sell her products this year on the carnival grounds.

“You get your funnel cakes, you get your fried Oreos, you get your fried snickers, but that's not just it,” Smith said.

This year, the Buc Commission asked food truck vendors to submit applications to sell food at the carnival. They then chose 14 food truck vendors, with some of those vendors are be stationed to serve up food on the carnival grounds.

"Like I said, I was just honored to be selected as far as being a vendor,” Smith said.

David Morris, a retired police officer, was one of those lucky vendors. He said that it’s a blessing to be a part of such a huge festival.

“That's awesome! Being able to be out here for the first year, they're allowing it. I'm very blessed,” Morris said.

Though he and his wife, Robin are excited to participate in the festivities, they don’t know what to expect.

“We really don't know what to expect to be honest with you,” he said. “We've done several three, four day festivals, this will be the first time we have done one this long. So, we don't know what to expect, but were hoping for big things, but we'll take whatever we can get.”

The Morris' hopes to make enough money to buy a new food truck.

Several food truck owners hope that the Buc Commission will continue supporting small businesses by making this an annual tradition.

