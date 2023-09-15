Listen to a clip of the new *NSYNC single for the next ‘Trolls’ movie

Popular ’90s boy band *NSYNC made fans swoon, including Taylor Swift, when its members made an appearance together at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12. The remarkable reunion raised questions about whether or not the band was getting back together.

When they handed Swift her Best Pop award, she was brimming over with questions. Like everyone else who owned a set of *NSYNC dolls and knew the dance moves to “Bye, Bye, Bye,” Swift wanted to know if this on-stage reunion meant that NSYNC might be releasing new music.

“What is going to happen now?” she asked. “They’re going to do something and I need to know what it is. You are pop personified so to receive this from your golden pop hands is really too much.”

Check out the moment from MTV’s YouTube channel.

And, Swift was right: *NSYNC is doing something. For the first time since 2002, the iconic boy band is releasing a new single.

*NSYNC’s new song “Better Place” will be featured in “Trolls Band Together,” the latest film in the “Trolls” franchise. The Dreamworks project will be released on Nov. 17, just in time for the holiday season, but you don’t have to wait until then to hear *NYSYNC’s single.

The full single will come out on Sept. 29, the band’s “Better Place” website says. But right now, a short preview of the song is available on *NSYNC’s YouTube and TikTok:

The new *NSYNC song is the perfect complement to the “Trolls Band Together” plotline. In the threequel, Poppy (voiced by Anna Kendrick) finds out that Branch (voiced by Justin Timberlake) used to be in a boy band called BroZone with his four brothers.

In the film, Branch’s brothers are not voiced by *NSYNC members Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chavez, and Joey Fatone, but rather by Eric Andre, Kid Cudi, Daveed Diggs and Troye Sivan. Still, the movie promises to be filled with boy band humor that will hearken back to the Y2K glory days of the band.

Here’s the official trailer for the film, which dropped yesterday and surprised fans with the news that *NSYNC was making new music for the first time in 20 years (their last single was “Girlfriend” in 2002).

In an interview earlier this year, Chris Kirkpatrick seemed up for the idea of bringing the band back for a project.

“We know that we have great fans out there that would love for us to do something,” Kirkpatrick said on the No Strings Attached podcast in March “I think it’s a matter of all five of us figuring out a time when, ‘You know what? Let’s make the band a priority again.'”

Although this new single is all we’ve been promised for now, you can bet this will whet fans’ appetites for more *NSYNC get-togethers, including a reunion tour. We’ll just have to wait and see!

