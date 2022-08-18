Seniors resume dancing for first time since start of pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A group of seniors in Kentucky, known as the Prime Time Dancers, has returned to the dance floor.

"We have such a great group of women, and they're just fun to be with," said Cindy Hougland.

"I'll be 70 in September and I feel like I can still move pretty good," said Roslyn Young.

The studio at the Lexington Senior Center is more than just a place for an activity. Led by coach Jode Rose, it has been a lifestyle and routine for seniors.

"If you just sit down, you just waste away," said Young. "Most of my time is either dancing or an exercise group."

The team brings Roslyn back to the days of dance recitals and after-school lessons.

"When I was a child, I used to take dancing classes," she said. "And then I've always loved to dance. I'm from Motown, so you have to dance."

Now, back in stride since the beginning of the pandemic, it's like singing a familiar tune, except this is dancing to a familiar rhythm.

"I'm always moving, whether it's in the grocery store, a doctor's office, I just love music so I'm always dancing," said Hougland.

The Prime Time Dancers aren't just participating for exercise. They have performed at various sporting events and roller derby competitions.

This story was originally reported by Austin Pollack on lex18.com.

