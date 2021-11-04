Mister Rogers statue unveiled at Florida university

A university in Florida unveiled a statue of its most famous graduate earlier this week.

Rollins College in Winter Park unveiled a bronze statue of Fred Rogers, a man known to many as Mister Rogers.

The university said the 7-foot tall "A Beautiful Day for a Neighbor" monument weighs 3,000 pounds and was designed by British artist Paul Day.

The university said that the statue is of Rogers wearing his signature sweater and sneakers, surrounded by children while he holds Daniel Striped Tiger.

The school said the sculpture was created in 11 months and took more than 4,000 hours to complete.