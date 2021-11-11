Watch
Lifestyle

Actions

Man earns Ph.D. and fulfills his dream of becoming a physicist — at 89

items.[0].image.alt
Stew Milne/AP
Manfred Steiner, who earned his Ph.D. in physics from Brown University at the age of 89, is photographed in his home office in East Providence, R.I., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
Manfred Steiner
Posted at 4:45 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 17:45:01-05

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An 89-year-old man in Rhode Island has earned his Ph.D. and become a physicist after working toward it for two decades and thinking about it for a lifetime.

Manfred Steiner recently successfully defended his dissertation at Brown University in Providence.

Steiner cherishes the degree because it’s what he always wanted and he overcame health issues that could have easily derailed his studies.

Steiner was a teenager in Vienna when he became inspired to become a physicist after reading about Albert Einstein and Max Planck. But he followed his family's advice to study medicine.

He began taking undergraduate physics classes after he retired.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School because of inclement weather

State of Education