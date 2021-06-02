Girl requests cake depicting sad ‘Lion King’ scene so she can have it all to herself

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — A 3-year-old girl in Minnesota requested a birthday cake that depicted a heartbreaking moment from “The Lion King” so she could have it all to herself.

Casey Feigh tweeted photos of his niece’s cake on her birthday Saturday.

“My niece turned 3 today!! She asked for a Lion King cake but specifically the moment where Mufasa dies, because ‘everyone will be too sad to eat the cake and it will be all for me,’” wrote Feigh.

The tweet soon went viral and by Wednesday, it had been liked more than 754,000 times.

WCCO caught up with the little girl, Leona Feigh, who said her favorite character from the Disney movie is Mufasa, the character who is famously killed by his brother, Scar, in the film.

Though Leona’s cake request was odd, the family went with it because they thought it was funny. So, they ordered it from the Thirsty Whale Bakery in Minneapolis, which brought the unique idea to life.

"And I felt really embarrassed asking because I thought they would think that I was a horrible parent, you know? And I was like, 'So here's the thing. This is what my child said. I thought it was funny. We're just going to go with it,'" Leona’s mother, Alison, told WCCO.

The cake seemed to be a hit. When asked how it tasted, Leona said it was “good, so yummy, so yummy.”

Family members say they now want Leona to come up with a unique cake idea every year.

Leona told WCCO that she already knows what she wants for her fourth birthday: a “Cinderella” cake, but she wants the evil stepmother to be included in the design.