Boy donates proceeds from lemonade stand to first responders

GOWANDA, N.Y., (WKBW) — Seth's Lemonade Stand sits on a sidewalk in the small village of Gowanda in Western, New York,

Seth, 12, sells lemonade, cookies and bracelets alongside his mother and siblings.

However, this young entrepreneur is not saving up for the newest video game or bike. Instead, he donates all the money raised to Gowanda Ambulance Services.

Seth said he wants to give back to the local responders who saved his sister's life two years ago.

"We really do depend on donations and a lot of community support," said Michael Shaw, an EMT.

Seth said he raised over $650. The money will go to pay for life-saving devices that the Gowanda Ambulance Service needs.

"I want to thank the EMTs for saving so many lives and the community for all their support," said Seth.

This story was originally reported by Hannah Buehler on WKBW.com.