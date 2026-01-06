A sweet way to start the new year: Make a reimagined pignoli cookie

The new year is often about fresh starts, but sometimes the best way to begin is by revisiting something familiar.
Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise and her mom are doing just that, baking up a creative twist on the classic Italian pignoli cookie. It’s a reminder that New Year’s resolutions don’t have to be big or complicated. Sometimes, all it takes is a new take on a favorite recipe to spark a little inspiration.
Pignoli Cookies (Makes about 20)
Ingredients
- 2 cups almond flour
- ¼ - ½ cup slivered almonds
- ¾ cup granulated sweetener of choice
- 2 egg whites and 1 egg white
- 1 tbsp orange extract
- 2 tsp almond extract
- ¼ tsp salt
Optional
- ½ cup dark chocolate chips
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the almond flour, sweetener, salt, orange zest, and almond extract. Stir well to evenly distribute the ingredients.
- Use a separate bowl for the egg whites. Separate the egg whites from three eggs total. Place TWO whites into one bowl and one egg white into another bowl. Place the single egg white off to the side.
Tip: Reserve the yolks for another use like scrambled eggs or mayo!
- Using a hand mixer, beat the two egg whites until soft peaks form.
- Gently fold the whipped egg whites into the almond flour mixture until fully combined and no dry spots remain.
- Use an ice cream scoop or portion scoop to measure out the dough. Roll each portion gently into a ball.
- Place the cookie balls onto the prepared baking sheet.
- In a clean, small bowl, add the slivered almonds.
- Retrieve the bowl with the third egg white.
- Lightly whisk the egg white with a fork.
- Dip each cookie ball into the egg white, then roll it in the slivered almonds, pressing lightly so the nuts adhere to the surface.
- Return the coated cookie to the baking sheet and repeat these steps with the remaining cookie balls.
- Use your fingers or the bottom of a glass to gently flatten each cookie slightly.
- Bake the cookies in the center of the oven for about 12-15 minutes.
- Check the cookies. If they are still pale, continue baking in 2–3 minute increments.
- The cookies are done when they are just lightly golden. Overbaking will result in a crunchy cookie, which is not traditional for this style.
- Remove the baking sheet from the oven and allow the cookies to cool completely on the pan. They will firm up slightly as they cool.
- While the cookies cool, melt the chocolate using a double boiler until smooth.
- Spoon or drizzle a small dollop of melted chocolate onto each cooled cookie.
- Allow the chocolate to fully harden before serving.
- Store the cookies in a covered container at room temperature for up to 4 days, or freeze for up to 3 months.