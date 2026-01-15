Recalled Super Greens supplement powder sickens 45 with salmonella

At least 45 people in nearly two dozen states have been sickened with Salmonella food poisoning tied to the Super Greens brand of diet supplement powder, federal health officials said Wednesday.

Superfoods Inc., which makes Live it Up-brand Super Greens powder, recalled products including its original and wild berry flavors with expiration dates of August 2026 to January 2028. Consumers should not eat, sell or serve the products and should throw them away or return to the place of purchase.

lllnesses tied to the supplement were reported from Aug. 22 to Dec. 30, 2025. At least 12 people were hospitalized. No deaths have been reported, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

RELATED STORY | Sam's Club recalls greens powder supplement after salmonella outbreak sickens 11

The products were distributed nationwide.

Case have been reported in 21 states: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin.

An FDA investigation is continuing and additional products could be contaminated, the agency said.

Symptoms of Salmonella poisoning usually start within hours or days of eating a contaminated food product. They include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.

Most people recover without treatment within a week, but infections can be serious in children younger than 5, adults 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems.