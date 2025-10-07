Foster Farms recalls 4 million pounds of corn dogs over wood contamination

Nearly 4 million pounds of chicken corn dog products have been recalled due to potential contamination with wood pieces in the batter.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall of the products from Foster Poultry Farms LLC.

The recalled corn dogs were distributed nationwide, including to Department of Defense facilities and USDA commodity food donation programs.

RELATED STORY | Kroger recalls pasta salads over possible listeria contamination

The California-based company received several complaints about the contaminated products. Officials confirmed at least five complaints included reports of customer injuries from the wood pieces.

Consumers who have purchased these products should return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Similar products were recalled by Texas-based Hillshire Farms last week for the same issue.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.