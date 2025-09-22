Item sold at Costco deli recalled due to potential listeria contamination

Fresh ahi wasabi poke sold at Costco stores has been recalled because of potential listeria contamination.
The product was sold in the deli section under the Kirkland Signature brand with a Sept. 22 sell-by date.
The dishes were distributed in the following states:
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Indiana
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Washington
- Wisconsin
The Food and Drug Administration said the recall was initiated after the supplier of green onions in the dish alerted officials they could be contaminated with listeria.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Listeria can cause severe intestinal illness. Those most at risk are pregnant women, newborns, those over 65 years old and people who are immunocompromised.
No illnesses have been reported to be linked to the recalled product, according to the FDA.
Customers are advised to throw the product away and contact Costco for a refund.