Clams and oysters recalled in multiple states over norovirus risk

A recall of Manila clams is impacting restaurants and food retailers across nine states over possible norovirus contamination.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the clams were collected by Lummi Indian Business Council and sent to Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New York, Oregon and Washington.

Oysters harvested from the same area by Drayton Harbor Oyster Company could also be infected, the FDA said. Those oysters were sold in Washington.

Both the clams and oysters were collected between Feb. 13 and March 3.

The FDA said the seafood should be thrown away. Officials warn that norovirus-infected food can look, smell and taste normal.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, norovirus symptoms usually develop 12 to 48 hours after being exposed.

The most common symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain.

