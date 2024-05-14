Chia seeds sold at Walmart recalled for possible Salmonella

Chia seeds sold at Walmart stores nationwide are under recall for possible Salmonella contamination.

Natural Sourcing International says its voluntary recall applies to one lot of 30-ounce Great Value Organic Black Chia Seeds. Great Value is the private label grocery brand created by Walmart.

Salmonella can lead to serious or sometimes fatal infections for young children, the elderly, or anyone immunocompromised, according to the recall announcement.

In healthy individuals, Salmonella can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and stomach pain, the recall warns.

Symptoms usually occur between six hours and six days after infection and last up to a week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While most people will recover without specific treatment, and should not take antibiotics, some may require hospitalization, the CDC says.

There have been no reported illnesses resulting from the Great Value chia seeds, but Natural Sourcing International said it issued the recall out of “an abundance of caution and because consumer safety is the company’s highest priority.”

The batch of chia seeds under recall have lot code 24095 C018, with an expiration date of Oct. 30, 2026.

Consumers are urged to throw away the product. The company will replace the chia seeds with proof of purchase.

Customers with questions, or those seeking product replacement, can contact Natural Sourcing International at 818-405-9705 or customerservice@organically-simple.com.