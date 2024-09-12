Consumer Reports found unsafe levels of lead in these 12 ground cinnamon products

Consumer Reports released data on Thursday showing that some types of ground cinnamon purchased at stores can contain unsafe levels of lead.

The report indicates that 12 out of 36 types of cinnamon powder tested by Consumer Reports had unsafe levels of lead. One variety of cinnamon powder contained lead levels 3.5 times higher than what's considered safe.

Consumer Reports said it wanted to test ground cinnamon after the Food and Drug Administration received reports in late 2023 and early 2024 of hundreds of children becoming ill with lead poisoning. The FDA then traced the source of their lead poisoning to tainted apple puree products, that were subsequently recalled.

Consumer Reports noted that New York regulates heavy metals in spices and that 1 part per million of lead is the minimum threshold to trigger a recall. Two types of cinnamon powder had nearly three times that amount.

Paras cinnamon powder had 3.52 parts per million of lead and EGN cinnamon powder had 2.91 parts per million of lead. In both cases, Consumer Reports said the companies are working to remove the products from the market following testing.

Consumer Reports said there are 10 additional types of ground cinnamon and spices that contain cinnamon that contains high levels of lead and should not be consumed. They are:



Mimi's Products ground cinnamon (2.03 parts per million)

Bowl and Basket ground cinnamon (1.82 parts per million)

Rani Brand ground cinnamon (1.39 parts per million)

Zara Foods cinnamon powder (1.27 parts per million)

Three Rivers cinnamon stick powder (1.26 parts per million)

Yu Yee Brand five spice powder (1.25 parts per million)

BaiLiFeng five spice powder (1.15 parts per million)

Spicy King five spices powder (1.05 parts per million)

Badi cinnamon powder (1.03 parts per million)

Deep cinnamon powder (1.02 parts per million)

Consumer Reports also notes there are 18 different kinds of cinnamon products it tested that are okay to consume up to 1 teaspoon a day of. It also says there are six products that are "best to use," as they contain under 0.15 parts per million of lead.

Officials say that even low levels of lead in the bloodstream can cause cognitive impairment in children that is irreversible.

Most children won't have obvious immediate symptoms, but if parents suspect their children have been exposed to lead, the FDA says they should talk to their child’s doctor about getting a blood test.

The FDA says short-term symptoms from lead toxicity include headache, abdominal pain/colic, vomiting and anemia. The FDA says lead toxicity can cause longer-term symptoms, including irritability, lethargy, and fatigue.

The FDA notes that as fruits, vegetables and grain crops readily absorb vital nutrients from the environment, these foods also take up contaminants, like lead. The agency says that it's impossible to remove all heavy metals from food, but manufacturers should process foods in a way to reduce lead levels in food.