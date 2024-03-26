Krispy Kreme doughnuts to be served at McDonald's nationwide

In an agreement made in fast food heaven, Krispy Kreme and McDonald's announced Tuesday an expanded partnership bringing doughnuts to McDonald's locations nationwide.

McDonald's said in a press release that U.S. locations will begin serving Krispy Kreme doughnuts in the second half of 2024 with full nationwide availability expected by the end of 2026. McDonald's said that three varieties of Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be available: Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and Chocolate Iced Kream Filled.

These doughnuts can be purchased individually or in boxes of six. They'll be available starting Tuesday morning and will be sold as long as supplies last.

McDonald's tested selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts at 160 locations in Kentucky and said the test was "successful."

“Since the launch of breakfast nearly 50 years ago, we’ve continued to offer new menu items, flavors and experiences that have made McDonald’s an irreplaceable part of fans’ morning routines,” said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA’s chief marketing and customer experience officer. “This partnership is an exciting next step in that journey and a chance to unlock new business opportunities in the breakfast category and throughout the day. Our fans’ love for Krispy Kreme runs deep, and we can’t wait to make it even easier for them to satisfy their sweet tooth at McDonald’s restaurants across the country.”

According to QSR Magazine, McDonald's is the third-largest fast food chain in the U.S. with over 13,000 locations. Krispy Kreme ranks No. 48 with 369 stores.

Even with Krispy Kreme being widely available in supermarkets, the company says this agreement nearly doubles the number of "access points" where the doughnuts can be purchased.

Krispy Kreme said in celebration of Tuesday's announcement, it will give all customers a free Original Glazed doughnut at Krispy Kreme doughnut shops between 5-9 p.m. Tuesday.

