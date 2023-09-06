Kourtney Kardashian rushed into fetal surgery to save her fetus' life

Kourtney Kardashian is sharing what exactly the "urgent family matter" was that put her in the hospital and pulled her husband Travis Barker away from his European tour.

Amid speculation, the pregnant reality star and business owner shared a post on her Instagram page Wednesday confirming the health of her fetus had been in jeopardy. This had caused her to rush into urgent fetal surgery — a fearful situation she said she wasn't prepared to undergo.

"I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear," she said in the post alongside a black-and-white photo of her hand holding Barker's hand. "I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

Kardashian said she would be "forever grateful" to her doctors "for saving our baby's life," and she thanked her husband and mom for being by her side during and after the surgery.

"Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing," she said in the post.

Kardashian has three kids, all of whom had "really easy" pregnancies, she said in the post. Her current pregnancy is her first with Barker, who also has two kids and a stepdaughter.

On Sept. 1, Barker posted multiple Instagram stories of a prayer room door, then of a room with a stained glass window and a banner that read, "Together we pray."

Shortly after, the drummer's band, Blink-182, announced it would be postponing three stops on its European leg of its world tour while Barker returned home to the U.S. for an "urgent family matter."

On Wednesday, Barker confirmed the fetal surgery was the reason he missed the tour dates, and he confirmed he would still rejoin his bandmates Friday in Antwerp, Belgium.

God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday. — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) September 6, 2023

Fetal surgery is a specialized procedure done on a developing fetus in a pregnant woman's uterus. This could be done through open surgery or through fetoscopic surgery, which means operating through a "keyhole" incision in the uterus, according to Cleveland Clinic.

It's not clear which type or why exactly Kardashian underwent the surgery, but Cleveland Clinic says it's usually done to treat or repair a life-threatening birth defect, including spina bifida or a lung malformation that can affect the fetus' heart.

The field is still new and emerging, Cleveland Clinic says, and there are only about 20 hospitals that offer the specialty in the continent.

SEE MORE: Travis Barker leaves Blink-182 tour for 'urgent family matter' in US

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com