Kingsville's new Police Chief set to start in January

KINGSVILLE, TX — The City of Kingsville will welcome their new Police Chief in January.

As we reported in July, sexual harrassment and racially charged allegations were reported against the city's old Police Chief Ricardo Torres. Those allegations dated back to 2018.

In August, KRIS 6 News reported Torres's retirement amid an investigation into whether he violated city policies.

John Blair will take his place and will start in January, after accepting the position in late November.

Blair comes with almost 30 years of experience in law enforcement. He is still employed with the Cook County Sheriff's Police Department in Chicago and serves as the Deputy Chief of Police.

Some of his experience includes S.W.A.T, intelligence, investigations and gang unit operations.

The city said choosing between the three finalists was a rigorous process, but they are excited to see the experience Blair brings when he starts next year.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.