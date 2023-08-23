Jennifer Aniston says Adam Sandler sends her flowers every Mother’s Day

Jennifer Aniston has been very candid with the press when it comes to her ongoing struggle with infertility — and the tabloid’s assumption that she chose not to have children.

“I used to take it all very personally — the pregnancy rumors and the whole ‘Oh, she chose career over kids’ assumption,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021. “It’s like, ‘You have no clue what’s going with me personally, medically, why I can’t … can I have kids?’ They don’t know anything.”

Aniston told Allure that she went through a range of methods to get pregnant, from IVF to drinking special Chinese teas. Many of her fans recognized the mean-spirited nature of the tabloid response to her childlessness, and reached out on social media to support her. (One fan’s viral post demanded an apology from the tabloids.)

And in a recent Wall Street Journal profile, she revealed that she had more personal supporters, too. One of them was her longtime friend, Adam Sandler. According to the article, Sandler and his wife, Jackie, have sent Aniston a bouquet of flowers every Mother’s Day for years.

The pair have been friends for decades. In a YouTube clip from an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” about four years ago, Aniston jokingly told Kimmel that she and Sandler met at Jerry’s Deli “when we were like 14.” (They were actually 20 and 22.)

“We were very young,” Sandler said.

“We were friends before ‘Friends,'” Aniston said.

Then they both acknowledged how comfortable they were with one another. “We must have been like real family in another life,” Aniston said.

The pair have worked together a number of times as costars, including in 2011 romantic comedy “Just Go With It,” the 2019 comedy, “Murder Mystery,” and this year’s “Murder Mystery 2.”

During an interview last March with Jimmy Fallon, the host asked Aniston if Sandler ever gave her advice. Aniston replied, “If I get anything from him, it’s ‘What are you doing?’ — usually based on someone I’m dating.”

Support and straightforward advice — that’s what friends are for!

