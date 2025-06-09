Record Russian drone assault strikes Ukraine as peace negotiations stall

In a significant escalation of conflict, Ukraine has experienced the largest Russian drone attack since the onset of the war, with nearly 500 drones launched in a single night. The intense assault coincides with Russia amplifying its summer offensive while peace talks show little promise of progress.

Kyiv remains tense as air raid alerts echoed throughout the city for over 10 hours, a duration that is considered highly unusual. The attack follows a devastating Russian drone and missile strike over the weekend on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, resulting in three fatalities and approximately 20 injuries.

The total offensive included a mix of ballistic and cruise missiles. Ukrainian officials noted that most of the threats were either shot down or disrupted by electronic warfare measures.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Ukraine claims latest strike damaged key bridge connecting Russia and Crimea

In retaliation, Ukrainian drones targeted two military factories deep within Russian territory, focusing on facilities that manufacture attack drones and smart bombs. This move is part of Ukraine's strategy to disrupt the supply chain supporting Russia’s military operations.

On another front, discussions regarding a prisoner exchange remain uncertain. Initially set to occur over the weekend, the exchange is now in limbo, with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin accusing each other of acting in bad faith, creating doubt about whether the agreement will proceed.

As the situation unfolds, Ukraine continues to brace for further attacks while seeking to undermine Russia’s military capabilities.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.