Putin's intentions questioned as Trump, Zelenskyy seek path forward for Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have concluded their talks with European leaders, raising the critical question of whether their display of unity can evolve into a peace deal or merely provide Russia with more time on the battlefield.

One certainty is that President Trump has ruled out sending U.S. troops into Ukraine as part of a potential peace agreement. During an appearance on Fox News, he stated firmly that there will be no troops on the ground. He also made a noteworthy remark about Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressing hope that Putin is going to be good and could face repercussions if he isn't. However, it leaves uncertainty over whether Putin will cooperate to achieve a peace settlement with Ukraine.

In the meantime, Russia has continued its relentless bombardment of Ukraine, with reports indicating the largest attack since July occurred just yesterday while Zelenskyy was in the U.S. meeting with Trump. According to the Kyiv Independent, 21 people have lost their lives, and approximately 100 others have been injured since Trump's meeting with Putin in Alaska on Friday. Civilian targets have not been spared, and the recent attack involved over 270 drones, with several breaching Ukrainian defenses.

Emerging from discussions, it has been revealed — per AFP sources — that Putin proposed a meeting with Zelenskyy in Moscow. Zelenskyy, however, promptly declined the invitation.

In light of these developments, Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's plan to purchase billions of dollars worth of advanced military equipment from the U.S. to bolster its defenses should a ceasefire deal be reached. This initiative is expected to be funded primarily by European allies, especially since President Trump maintains a stance of no more blank checks or free weapons for Ukraine. In a potential quid pro quo, Ukraine may sell drones and other arms it manufactures to the U.S.

European leaders, however, appear skeptical regarding Putin's willingness to negotiate a genuine peace deal, particularly given the uptick in Russian attacks on Ukraine in recent days. For the time being, these leaders are focusing on developing a comprehensive security guarantee for Ukraine, strategizing on how a coalition of 30 countries can collaborate on a plan —potentially involving boots on the ground — to present to Putin.

Despite ongoing efforts, doubts persist about whether Putin is negotiating in good faith or if this plan will make any progress. But European countries are diligently working on a strategy to at least address the crisis.

