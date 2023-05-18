Indiana high school student drowns during PE class

A 15-year-old girl who died after being pulled from the swimming pool at Whiteland High School in Indiana on Tuesday had been doing laps with other students before she went under the water, school officials said.

The information was released during a press conference held Wednesday with Superintendent Dr. Patrick Spray.

"We grieve with this family as they endure the unimaginable," Spray said. "Our entire school community and especially our school staff and students are heartbroken."

According to Spray, the student was swimming laps with the other students during PE class when she went under the bulkhead, which divides the pool.

She was pulled from the water but did not survive.

That student has been identified as Alaina Dildine, 15.

"This young lady was such a beautiful human who loved her family, her friends, her community, art, animals and band," Spray said.

A lifeguard and an instructor were on the pool deck at the time, according to Spray, who said no other details were being released at this time.

"As educators and staff, we take on the responsibility for student well-being," Spray said. "This is a tremendous responsibility taken very seriously."

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

The Johnnson County Coroner's Office says the official cause of death could take up to three weeks to release as they await toxicology results.

Additional counselors and other resources are being made available to students through the remainder of the school year.

A growing memorial for Alaina was outside the high school on Thursday.

Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation has several mental health resources available to students. Parents should reach out to their child’s school counselor to learn more about how they can receive additional, specific support.

Whiteland is located about 15 miles south of Indianapolis.

This story was originally produced by Katie Cox at Scripps News Indianapolis.

