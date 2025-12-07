Hundreds turn out for Nueces Co. Constable Oscar Mendoza, Jr.'s annual toy drive and concert

Nueces County Constable Oscar Mendoza, Jr. and several local musicians are making sure local children will have a gift under their Christmas tree this year.

On Saturday night, Constable Mendoza held his 5th annual Christmas Toy Drive, Concert and Dance at the High Chaparral Stars Dance Hall on U.S. 77 in Robstown.

Several bands including Mica y los Musicales, Los Arias, and Marcos Orozco performed with more than 800 people in attendance.

Admission fees from Saturday night's concert and the fees collected from the on-site photo booth will be used to purchase toys for needy children across Nueces County.

Mendoza's annual holiday event has grown in popularity in Robstown over the years and he said he was grateful for all those who helped make this year's event a success.

"We got a lot of support from the community. It's amazing how everyone in the community came together to make this possible," Mendoza said.

