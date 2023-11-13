Hostage families demonstrate in Jerusalem, demand more UN action

Families of hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza gathered outside the main U.N. offices in Jerusalem on Monday to demand the world body secure the release of their loved ones.

A representative of the group handed over a letter to the top U.N. official in Jerusalem addressed to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"We urge you to exercise your moral and executive authority as secretary general of the United Nations," Gil Dickman said, reading out the letter addressed to Guterres.

The family members held pictures of their loved ones as they gathered around toddler beds placed outside the U.N. compound in Jerusalem.

"I just came to ask for the U.N. to help us," said Yoav Engel, father of Ofir Engel, held hostage by Hamas.

"My kid is there 38 days and other 238 people, babies, kids, teenagers, adults, sick men. And no one know what’s going on with them," Engel said.

Pascal Soto, the top official of the Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, told the families Guterres is "doing his utmost" to secure the release of hostages and was in talks with different stakeholders, including Qatar.

