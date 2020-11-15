Three separate shootings Saturday night lead to two dead, one in critical condition

Corpus Christi Police Officers kept busy Saturday night trying to assess three separate shootings.

The first shooting happened around 6:59 pm near the 900 Block of 23rd Street. When officers arrived, the victim, a 25-year-old man, had already been transported to CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline. Police said that victim is in critical condition.

Although CCPD does have a suspect, that investigation is still ongoing, they said.

By 10 p.m., CCPD was called to Arlington Dr near Rojo Dr. in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, a 33-year-old man was found dead.

"Basic information on that is that two groups of people met up," said CCPD Senior Officer Travis Pace. "At this point — I don’t have a specific reason why they met up... That particular one escalated into basically into a violet act, which led to the death of this individual."

Authorities are still looking for the suspect, Pace said.

Just a couple hours later, CCPD was called to another shooting, this time off of South Port Avenue at the An's Market.

When officers arrived, a man had "apparent" gunshot wounds. Pace said when he was taken to the hospital by medics, he died.

"There were two separate vehicles in a parking lot and some occupants went inside the store," Pace said. "When they came out, some kind of verbal altercation happened — and then escalated into a shooting. That vehicle fled the scene.

"We have a basic description of a vehicle. A black SUV that was involved. And that there may have been multiple people inside that vehicle. We are going to review surveillance video if there’s any in the area to see if we can get more leads on this situation to hopefully get the public to help us get these individuals in custody."

After reviewing video, Sunday night Corpus Christi police asked the public to help identify who they believe is a person of interest in this investigation.



Corpus Christi Police Homicide Detectives are seeking assistance from the public to identify a person of interest. ... Posted by Corpus Christi Police Department on Sunday, November 15, 2020

They asked anyone who had any information to call (361) 886-2600.

This shooting is also an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding these three shootings, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS.