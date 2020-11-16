Police looking for person of interest after S. Port shooting Saturday night

Update: 8:00 p.m.

After reviewing video, Sunday night Corpus Christi police asked the public to help identify who they believe is a person of interest in this investigation.



Corpus Christi Police Homicide Detectives are seeking assistance from the public to identify a person of interest. ... Posted by Corpus Christi Police Department on Sunday, November 15, 2020

Anyone who knows the identity of this man is asked to call (361) 886-2600.

Original: 8:45 a.m.

At 11:48 pm on Saturday, Corpus Christi Police were called to a shooting at the 3100 block of S. Port near An's Market.

"When they arrived, they discovered a male with apparent gunshot wounds," said Sr. Officer Travis Pace.

"When officers arrived they started performing first aid until medics arrived and transported him to the hospital, where he passed away from his injuries."

Pace said preliminary information shows two separate vehicles in the parking lot, "then some occupants went inside the store, when they came out some kind of verbal altercation happened and then it escalated into a shooting, and that vehicle fled the scene."

CCPD said they have a basic description of a vehicle, a black SUV.

They will be grabbing footage from surrounding video surveillance to help with the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation.