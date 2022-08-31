School board in Uvalde to discuss whether to fire police chief Pete Arredondo

The school board in Uvalde is expected to discuss whether to fire school police chief Pete Arredondo at a meeting Aug. 8.

The board initially was set to consider Arredondo's job status July 23rd, but the decision was postponed twice at the request of Arredondo's attorney and eventually moved to Aug. 8.

Arredondo has come under scrutiny over the police response to the May 24th massacre where 19 children and two teachers were killed, America's deadliest school shooting since 2012.

A report on the mass shooting from the Texas department of public safety placed blame for the failure on Arredondo. And, the Uvalde Superintendent has recommended Arredondo, who is on unpaid administrative leave, be fired.

"We've got to get this moving forward. We can't keep moving the ball down the road," said Hal Harrell Uvalde CISD Superintendent

State officials have identified Arredondo as the on-scene police commander, though he has said he did not consider himself in charge. Aug. 8 meeting comes after heated school board sessions in which parents have demanded Arredondo and others, including the Superintendent, be fired.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.