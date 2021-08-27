Robstown man will do anything to provide for his family

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One man in Robstown is fighting to support his family by working gigs many of us use everyday.

"I do uber, I do lyft, I do doordash, favor, whatever I can do and my computer stuff on the side, my phone stuff on the side so I can bring some money in to pay some bills,” says Robstown resident, Augustin Betancourt.

His jobs, services we sue every day.

After losing his father and his brother in law last year, Betancourt stepped up to help make ends meet. He seeks work with a flexible schedule so he can dedicate more of his time to looking for his mother and sister.

“We’ve had bad luck before, this is pretty bad luck but I can't really dwell on it and say why did this happen to me,” says Betancourt.

His latest goal, literally keeping a roof over his families head.

“We want to fix the roof but we cant because its too much money and now when it rains the water comes through my roof,” says Guadalupe Pena Betancourt, Augustin's mother.

A blue tarp is all that separates Mrs. Betancourt from the blistering hot sun and strong winds not to mention the rain. Augustin says he's working overtime to find his family a permanent solution.

“What would really help is to find out if there is anywhere that can help with fixing her roof or little house repairs, its really for her all for her,” he says.

Juggling multiple gigs all for her.

People with stories like Augustin are right here in our community working everyday.

If you would like to help the Betancourt family, click here.

If you know about roof or house repairs Augustine asks the community to reach out to him on Facebook or by text at (361)879-5711.