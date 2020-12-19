Suspect in custody after Saturday morning shooting at Cole Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — UPDATE 12/20:

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting at Cole Park early Saturday morning that killed one and injured two.

21-year-old Jimmie Williams was placed in custody, and his bond is set at one million dollars for Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

ORIGINAL STORY:

At about 1:10 a.m. the Corpus Christi Police Department was called to a shots fired call at Cole Park off of Ocean Drive.

According to CCPD, when the officers arrived, they found that 3 adult individuals had been shot.

A 36-year-old female sustained serious injuries, 37-year-old male sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and one adult male was deceased.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are actively investigating the case.

If anyone has any information, we encourage them to call 361-886-2600 or if they would like to be anonymous, they can call Crimes Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS (8477).

