Water-boil order rescinded for Padre Island residents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE (12:55 p.m. Monday): The water-boil order issued for Padre Island residents on Saturday was rescinded by the city of Corpus Christi on Monday afternoon.

In a news release issued Monday afternoon, the city stated:

"The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of December 27, 2021."

ORIGINAL:

The City of Corpus Christi has issued a boil notice for North Padre Island residents due to a water main break at Packery Channel Park Road near the Texas Sealife Center.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Corpus Christi's public water system to notify all customers located in North Padre Island to boil all water before consumption. That includes washing your hands and face, brushing your teeth, drinking or cooking.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least 2 minutes to ensure all possible contaminants are destroyed.

The City of Corpus Christi will notify residents of North Padre Island when it is safe to use the water without boiling it.

Digital content producer Ana Tamez contributed to this update.